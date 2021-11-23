AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.07 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

