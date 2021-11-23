Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $65.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of FRG opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

