Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 21,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

