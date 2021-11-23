Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,079. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.