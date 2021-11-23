Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 1,179,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,380,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.