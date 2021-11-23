Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $890,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,129. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

