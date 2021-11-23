Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.81. The stock had a trading volume of 929,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

