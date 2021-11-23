QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $191.56 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $191.56 million and $14.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

