QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.25. QIWI shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 3,516 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QIWI by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QIWI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

