LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.22

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

