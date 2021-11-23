Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 16,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.