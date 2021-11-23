Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 16,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
