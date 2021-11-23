CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

