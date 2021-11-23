Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.