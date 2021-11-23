NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Up 2.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.49. Approximately 321,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,262,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 price target on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

