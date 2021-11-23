VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.48

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 43694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 949,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 923,437 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

