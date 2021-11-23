Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sasol stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Sasol has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

