Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Increases By 16.1%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:YRD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 101,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.