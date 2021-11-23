Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after buying an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. 658,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

