Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,166. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.