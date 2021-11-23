Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 674.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.66. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,311. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $191.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

