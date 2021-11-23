Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.05. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,961. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.