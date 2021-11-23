FLC Capital Advisors Buys 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

