Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $8.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.