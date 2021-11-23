Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $62.29

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.59.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,469. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

