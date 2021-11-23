The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Position Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.24. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,898. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.08 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.