SAFE DEAL (SFD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,153.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $253,153.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.13 or 0.07465755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.68 or 1.00196741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,104,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,956 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

