Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $76.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cabot stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,360. Cabot has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

