SovranoCoin (SVR) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded 137.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, SovranoCoin has traded up 148.2% against the US dollar. One SovranoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SovranoCoin has a market capitalization of $26,138.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SovranoCoin Coin Profile

SVR is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,571,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,436 coins. SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SovranoCoin is steemit.com/@sovranocoin . SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com

Buying and Selling SovranoCoin

