STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $100.58 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and $8.39 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

