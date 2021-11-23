JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.12. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

