JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.10. 3,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.24 and its 200-day moving average is $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,163 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

