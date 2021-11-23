JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,750. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

