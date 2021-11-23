Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 42,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

