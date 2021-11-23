Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,094. Telstra has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

