Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $8.43 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.