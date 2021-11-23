Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 3247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Specifically, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

