B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,363. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.