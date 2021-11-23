BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,979. The company has a market capitalization of $707.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

