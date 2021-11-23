iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

