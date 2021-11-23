Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Amryt Pharma stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 6,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -0.75. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

