Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. 1,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

