Welch & Forbes LLC Has $18.68 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

