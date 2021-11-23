Aries Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,025,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

