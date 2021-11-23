Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $541.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.07 and its 200 day moving average is $436.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $545.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

