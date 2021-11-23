Intuit Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $661.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.95. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.