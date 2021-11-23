Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Camping World worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
