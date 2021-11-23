Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Camping World worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

