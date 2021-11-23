Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $22.67

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

