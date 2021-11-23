Nexus Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Nexus has a total market cap of $38.84 million and $1.37 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,099,048 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

