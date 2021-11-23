Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

