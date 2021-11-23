ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

